PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 56.6% in October

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 47,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,376. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.