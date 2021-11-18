PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 2,141 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.64 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

