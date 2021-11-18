PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 2,141 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.64 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
