Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.20

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 14472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $3,866,967. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

