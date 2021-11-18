PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,045.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 143.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

