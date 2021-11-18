Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 626,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

