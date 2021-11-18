Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Issued By Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

Shares of CCA opened at C$99.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$92.35 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

