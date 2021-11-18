Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Decreased by William Blair

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $201.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 771.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

