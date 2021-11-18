Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

