Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Decreased by Analyst

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AgileThought in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.
About AgileThought
LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).
