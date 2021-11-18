Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE BVH opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,656. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

