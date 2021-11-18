QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
About QinetiQ Group
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.