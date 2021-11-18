QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

