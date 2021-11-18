QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QSEP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 192,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,982. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About QS Energy
