QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QSEP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 192,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,982. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get QS Energy alerts:

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.