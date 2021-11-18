Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

