Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
