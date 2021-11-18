Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

