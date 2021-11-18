QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 466,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuickLogic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

