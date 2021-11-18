Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

QIPT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

