Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) received a $9.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

