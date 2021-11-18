Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quotient by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

