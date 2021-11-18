Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

