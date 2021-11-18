Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

