Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.13 on Monday. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

