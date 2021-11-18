Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radware by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

