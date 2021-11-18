Rage Fan Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $220,301.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

