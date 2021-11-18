Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
About Raia Drogasil
