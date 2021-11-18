Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded in November 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

