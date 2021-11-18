Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 112.5% in October

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RNDB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

