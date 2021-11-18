Ravencoin Classic Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $23,202.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,101.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.21 or 0.07066131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00367135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.03 or 0.00974640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00402526 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00260889 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,086,475,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

