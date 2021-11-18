Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.25” Price Target for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

