Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties comprises 3.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

