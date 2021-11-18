Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

HT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,005. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

