Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.85. The company had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.78. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.