Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pipestone Energy (BKBEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS: BKBEF):

11/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Pipestone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/29/2021 – Pipestone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Pipestone Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

