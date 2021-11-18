Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DigitalOcean (DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – DigitalOcean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

11/12/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

9/24/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

