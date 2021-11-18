Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CI Financial stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $17,961,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

