Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.