Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.