Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 15,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,056. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

