Rede Wealth LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

