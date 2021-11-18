Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

