Rede Wealth LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $5,208,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3,104.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.