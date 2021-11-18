Rede Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,229 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 287.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

