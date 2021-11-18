Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $1,476,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,440,900.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,945,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

