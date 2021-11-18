Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Barbara Richmond Acquires 1,104 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40).

LON RDW opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 662.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

