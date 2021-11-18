Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

