Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

RLMD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 117,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

