Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $445.91 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $449.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

