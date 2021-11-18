Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

CERE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

