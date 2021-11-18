Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.54% of MIND Technology worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIND Technology Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

