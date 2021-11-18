Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.40 Million in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

