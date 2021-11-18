Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

