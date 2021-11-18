Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth about $852,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 9.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 368,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in CEVA by 231.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.38, a PEG ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

