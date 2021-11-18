Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,074 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Renasant were worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Renasant by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.